Zurich/Switzerland, 14 March 2018ARYZTA AG announces that Gary McGann (Chairman) and Kevin Toland (CEO) have acquired 4,930 and 5,043 ordinary shares of ARYZTA AG, respectively, following the announcement of H1 2018 results. Pat Morrissey, who is stepping down from the company, sold 133,569 shares.About ARYZTAARYZTA AG ('ARYZTA') is a global food business with a leadership position in speciality bakery. ARYZTA is based in Zurich, Switzerland, with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. ARYZTA has a primary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange and a secondary listing on the ISE Irish Exchange(SIX: ARYN, ISE: YZA).