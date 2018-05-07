Ascom Holding AG / Ascom and Houle partner for Ascom Telligence Nurse Call installation at Penticton Regional Hospital . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Campus-wide implementation in British Columbia, Canada, includes new tower and existing facility BAAR, Switzerland, May 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascom (SWX:ASCN.SW), the leading global healthcare Information and Communication Technology (ICT) provider, today announced that its partner Houle will complete a large Ascom Telligence nurse call installation at Penticton Regional Hospital, a Canadian Interior Health facility in British Columbia. Totaling 155 beds and five ORs, the campus-wide implementation includes the hospital's new tower as well as its existing building, and will be the sole nurse call system in use.Ascom's Telligence nurse call is a scalable clinical workflow and communications management solution that supports both centralized and decentralized care models and integrates with wireless devices to ensure that patient calls are rapidly delivered to the appropriate caregiver, regardless of location. Ascom's integrated network of staff and patient-room devices ensures that the right information is delivered to the right caregiver at the right time for appropriate responses and simplified workflows."An important reason for the selection of the Ascom Telligence platform is the system's ability to provide instant communications and audio connections to staff mobile devices with near zero second delay," shares Levis Veilleux Account Manager at Houle. "We partnered with Ascom to demonstrate that capability, which was accepted and included by the design team in their initial process. Houle is actively including Ascom Telligence in many more projects and looks forward to helping more facilities maximize their nurse call investment to provide more patient-centered care."Rob Goldman, President Ascom North America, says: "Our new partnership with Houle in British Columbia is already proving extremely fruitful, as they are very active and engaged in their market. Working with Houle, Ascom looks forward to helping more facilities close digital information gaps and enable more responsive and informed clinical communication and collaboration."About AscomAscom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions - anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry, security and retail sectors.Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has operating businesses in 18 countries and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.Ascom Group Media Office, Daniel Lack, Company Secretary & Legal & Communications/IR +41 41 544 78 10, daniel.lack@ascom.com This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: Ascom Holding AG via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- Ascom Holding AG Zugerstrasse 32 Baar SwitzerlandISIN: CH0011339204;