Unite AlertTrac, a task management application for improving response time to important tasks, provides full access to your staff at all times for important activities that cannot wait. BAAR, Switzerland, April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascom (SWX:ASCN.SW), a leading supplier of Healthcare ICT solutions, announces Unite AlertTrac, a task management application for improving response time to important tasks or events requiring immediate attention. Today's working environment necessitates that communication be faster and more precise, promoting increased flexibility and shorter response times."Unite AlertTrac delivers an efficient and customizable communications tool to speed up communication within work teams regardless of the vertical market," states André Neu, SVP, Platform Solutions at Ascom. "It helps establish clear communication channels aimed at improving coordination, responsiveness and overall operational performance."Unite AlertTrac provides full access to your staff at all times for important activities that cannot wait. Placing you in full control of the communication process, Unite AlertTrac monitors the status of any task request sent. In retail markets you can utilize Unite AlertTrac to create and assign tasks like replenishing stock, request an inventory check or dispatch customer assistance.In a healthcare environment you may alert a rapid response team to react to an emergency patient event. All tasks or events can be centrally monitored on a contemporary and easy-to-use web interface. Unite AlertTrac is a quick and easy way to organize, share, and manage work assignments and tasks.For more information please contact your local Ascom sales representative.ABOUT ASCOMAscom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions - anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has operating businesses in 18 countries and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.