BELIMO Holding AG / Annual General Meeting of BELIMO Holding AG approves all motions . At the Annual General Meeting held in Rapperswil on April 9, 2018, the shareholders of BELIMO Holding AG were informed about the results of the Belimo Group for the 2017 financial year, which were based on broad sales growth and solid profitability.The shareholders approved all motions by the Board of Directors. They agreed to a dividend distribution of CHF 85.00 per share. The dividend will be paid out on April 13, 2018.The shareholders discharged the members of the Board of Directors for their activities in the 2017 financial year.All members of the Board of Directors were re-elected for a further term of office of one year. The shareholders also agreed to the election of Ms. Sandra Emme as a new member of the Board of Directors. Hans Peter Wehrli was confirmed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Martin Zwyssig as the Deputy Chairman. The shareholders elected Adrian Altenburger, Sandra Emme and Martin Hess as members of the Remuneration Committee for the next term of office of one year.Proxy Voting Services GmbH (Managing Director: Dr. René Schwarzenbach), Grossmünsterplatz 1, 8001 Zurich, was re-elected as an independent representative of voting rights and KPMG AG was also re-elected for a further term of office of one year as the auditor.The 2017 Remuneration Report containing details of the remuneration for the 2017 financial year was approved by a non-binding consultative vote. The fixed remuneration of the Board of Directors and the fixed and variable remuneration of the Group Executive Committee for the 2018 financial year were approved.The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative actuator, valve, and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. The Company reported sales of CHF 580 million in 2017 and has around 1,600 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available on the Internet at www.belimo.com.The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).Contact Beat Trutmann, CFO Tel. +41 43 843 62 65 Agenda Dividend Payment April 13, 2018 Publication of Semiannual Report 2018 August 6, 2018 Publication of Sales 2018 January 24, 2019 Publication of Annual Report 2018/ Media and Financial Analysts Conference March 11, 2019 Annual General Meeting 2019 April 1, 2019