Clariant AG / SABIC acquires 24.99% stake in Clariant . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.SABIC acquires stakes previously held by 40 North and Corvex ManagementClariant acknowledges investment by chemical industry peer and partner SABICClariant and SABIC to engage in discussions Muttenz, January 25, 2018 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, today acknowledges the investment by chemical industry peer and partner SABIC, which has acquired a 24.99% stake in Clariant. The acquisition of these stakes, which were previously held by White Tale and 40 North, makes SABIC the largest Clariant shareholder.As is customary in the industry, Clariant was informed of SABIC's intention to acquire the shares prior to the transaction. SABIC is one of the major global chemical companies, with a significant specialty chemicals business and a partner of Clariant in the Catalyst joint venture Scientific Design.Clariant intends to engage with SABIC over the coming weeks in order to discuss the new situation and explore possible ways to create value. Clariant will also continue the existing dialogue with all its other shareholders.Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations Jochen Dubiel Phone +41 61 469 63 63jochen.dubiel@clariant.com Anja Pomrehn Phone +41 61 469 67 45anja.pomrehn@clariant.com Claudia Kamensky Phone +41 61 469 63 63claudia.kamensky@clariant.com Maria Ivek Phone +41 61 469 63 73maria.ivek@clariant.com Thijs Bouwens Phone +41 61 469 63 63thijs.bouwens@clariant.com Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, LinkedIn. www.clariant.com Clariant is a globally leading specialty chemicals company, based in Muttenz near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2016 the company employed a total workforce of 17 442. In the financial year 2016, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 5.847 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation through R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.