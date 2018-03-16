Compagnie Financière Tradition / CFT: 2017 Annual Results - Reported operating profit up 4.8% . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Press ReleaseLausanne, 16 March 2018 Reported operating profit up 4.8% Net profit Group share of CHF 46.4mCash dividend up to CHF 5.00 per shareCHF m 2017 2016 Variation in current currencies Variation in constant currencies Reported (IFRS) Revenue 802.5 803.4 -0.1% +1.2% Operating profit 63.1 60.5 +4.4% +4.8% Operating margin 7.9% 7.5% Net profit Group share 46.4 50.4 -7.9% -7.4% Adjusted* Revenue 873.5 870.1 +0.4% +1.8% Interdealer broking (IDB) 846.0 833.1 +1.5% +2.9% Gaitame.com (Non-IDB) 27.5 37.0 -25.5% -23.1% Underlying** operating profit 80.8 85.8 -5.8% -5.0% Interdealer broking (IDB) 73.4 73.1 +0.4% +1.0% Gaitame.com (Non-IDB) 7.4 12.7 -41.3% -39.4% Underlying** operating margin 9.3% 9.9% Interdealer broking (IDB) 8.7% 8.8% Gaitame.com (Non-IDB) 27.0% 34.3% * with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")**before exceptional costs and income ("Underlying")OverviewIn line with the previous year, the market environment for the Group's interdealer broking business was generally stable in 2017. Against this backdrop, adjusted revenue from IDB business rose 2.9% in constant currencies to CHF 846.0m. The forex trading business for retail investors in Japan, Gaitame.com, was down 23.1% to CHF 27.5m in a market impacted by low currency volatility, particularly in the JPY. Thus, the Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 873.5m compared with CHF 870.1m in 2016, an increase of 1.8% at constant exchange rates.The adjusted underlying operating profit was CHF 80.8m against CHF 85.8m in 2016, a decrease of 5.0% at constant exchange rates, for an operating margin of 9.3% against 9.9% respectively. While the adjusted underlying operating profit from IDB business slightly increased by 1.0% to CHF 73.4m, Gaitame.com was down 39.4% or CHF 5.3m to CHF 7.4m.Reported revenue and operating profitThe Group posted consolidated revenue of CHF 802.5m against CHF 803.4m in 2016, slightly down 0.1% in current currencies. In constant currencies, reported revenue was up 1.2% compared to last year.Reported operating profit for the period was up 4.8% in constant currencies to CHF 63.1m, compared with CHF 60.5m in 2016.Net profitNet profit benefitted from a decrease in net interest expense of CHF 1.9m for the year. However, it was impacted by net foreign exchange losses of CHF 1.3m, representing a negative variation of CHF 6.3m compared to last year. Thus, the Group posted a net financial expense of CHF 4.4m against CHF 2.1m in 2016.Furthermore, the US tax reform, from which a positive effect is expected in the future, generated a one-off tax expense of CHF 3.0m in 2017. The consolidated tax charge for the year was CHF 16.4m against CHF 15.1m in 2016, for an effective tax rate of 28% against 26% respectively.Consolidated net profit was CHF 48.6m compared with CHF 52.9m in 2016 with a Group share of CHF 46.4m against CHF 50.4m in 2016, a decrease of 7.4% at constant exchange rates.Balance sheetThe Group maintained its focus on a sound balance sheet with a strong capital position while keeping a low level of intangible assets and a strong net cash position. Indeed, before deduction of treasury shares of CHF 26.6m, consolidated equity amounted to CHF 425.0m at 31 December 2017 with an adjusted cash of CHF 217.6m, including our share of net cash held by joint ventures.At 31 December 2017, consolidated equity stood at CHF 398.4m (31 December 2016: CHF 380.3m) of which CHF 382.9m was attributable to shareholders of the parent (31 December 2016: CHF 365.4m). Total adjusted cash, including financial assets at fair value, net of financial debt, was CHF 137.9m at 31 December 2017 against CHF 143.2m at 31 December 2016.DividendAt the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 May 2018, the Board will be seeking shareholders' approval to pay a cash dividend of CHF 5.00 per share (yield close to 4.8%1) up by more than 11% compared to the previous year (CHF 4.50 per share).OutlookAfter an increase of more than 5% in constant currencies in the second semester 2017, the Group's consolidated adjusted revenue showed a double-digit increase in January and February 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. At this stage, it is still too early to confirm a real trend in the development of the Group's business. Furthermore, the Group will remain focused on external and organic growth opportunities in order to further enhance its product portfolio, against a backdrop of advanced consolidation in the industry around three global players, of which Compagnie Financière Tradition.Annual reportThe 2017 annual report of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA will be available on 27 April 2018 on the Company's website at http://tradition.com/financials/reports.aspx1 At 15 March 2018: CHF 104.00 per share at closingAbout TRADITIONCompagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,225 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). MEDIA CONTACTSPatrick Combes, President Compagnie Financière Tradition SA +41 (0)21 343 52 22 actionnaire@tradition.chRohan SantVoxia communication+41 (0)22 591 22 63rohan.sant@voxia.ch