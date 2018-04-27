Compagnie Financière Tradition / CFT: Growth in Q1 2018 activity, adjusted revenue up 9.1% to CHF 250.9m . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Press Release Lausanne, 27 April 2018 Growth in Q1 2018 activity, adjusted revenue up 9.1% to CHF 250.9m Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew in the first quarter with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 229.6m compared with CHF 213.4m in same period in 2017, up 7.8% in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 7.6%. For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 250.9m, compared with CHF 230.4m in 2017, an increase of 9.1% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 8.6% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 24.4%. 1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted") ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 29 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,225 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit www.tradition.com. MEDIA CONTACTS Patrick Combes, President Compagnie Financière Tradition SA +41 (0)21 343 52 22 actionnaire@tradition.ch Rohan SantVoxia communication+41 (0)22 591 22 63rohan.sant@voxia.ch CFT - Communiqué du chiffre d'affaires Q1 2018 - ENThis announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: Compagnie Financière Tradition via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- Compagnie Financière TraditionLangallerie 11 Lausanne SwitzerlandWKN: 870121;ISIN: CH0014345117;Listed: Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart,Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin,Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;