Press Release Lausanne, 26 January 2018 4th quarter: Increase of reported revenue by 4.1%1) and adjusted2) revenue by 4.4% In the fourth quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 201.7m compared with CHF 190.7m in the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 4.1%. The Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 219.8m against CHF 207.6m in 2016, up 4.4% in constant currencies with interdealer broking business (IDB) up 5.4% and the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) down 17.5%. The Group reported consolidated revenue of CHF 802.5m for the year, compared with CHF 803.4m in 2016, a decrease of 0.1% in current currencies. Excluding currency effects, consolidated revenue of Compagnie Financière Tradition was up 1.2% compared to last year. For the year, the Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 873.5m compared with CHF 870.1m in 2016, an increase of 1.8%. The adjusted revenue from IDB was up 2.9% in constant currencies while Non-IDB was down 23.1%. 1) Changes are in constant currencies, unless otherwise stated 2) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted") About TRADITION Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,225 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit www.tradition.com. MEDIA CONTACTS Patrick Combes, President Compagnie Financière Tradition SA +41 (0)21 343 52 22 actionnaire@tradition.ch Rohan Sant Voxia communication +41 (0)22 591 22 63 rohan.sant@voxia.ch