Press Release Lausanne, 24 May 2018 Voting result of the Annual General Meeting and dividend The Annual General Meeting held on May 24, 2018 at 3.30 pm approved the proposals of the Board of Directors published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on April 27, 2018. The dividend consists of a cash payment of a gross amount of CHF 5.00 per bearer share of CFT with a nominal value of CHF 2.50.The amount of the dividend is CHF 34'052'000 and the retained earnings carried forward is CHF 100'179'000, subject to the amount of treasury shares held at the coupon detachment date.Compagnie Financière Tradition SA shares will trade ex-dividend on 28 May 2018 and the dividend will be paid on 30 May 2018. About TRADITION Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 29 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs 2,225 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit www.tradition.com. MEDIA CONTACTS Patrick Combes, President Compagnie Financière Tradition SA +41 (0)21 343 52 22 actionnaire@tradition.ch Rohan SantVoxia communication+41 (0)22 591 22 63rohan.sant@voxia.ch