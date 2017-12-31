Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH) / Notice of Annual General Meeting of Eastern Property Holdings Limited (the "Company") . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.NOTICE is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 12 June 2018 at 11:00 AM at Hotel Bristol, Kärntner Ring 1, 1010 Vienna, Austria for the following purposes: AGENDA1) Results for the year ended 31 December 2017The annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2017 will be laid before the meeting. Company's management will present and discuss the year's results.A representative of Ernst & Young Ltd. will read the 2017 audit report.The annual business report and the auditor's report are available for examination by shareholders (i) at the Company's head office at: Eastern Property Holdings Ltd., c/o Hauteville Trust (BVI) Ltd. P.O. Box 3483, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands; (ii) at the office of the representative of the Manager, Valartis International Ltd:: Valartis Advisory Services SA, St. Annagasse 18, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland and (iii) on the Company website: www.easternpropertyholdings.com.2) Discussion of the Board of Directors' decision not to pay a dividend from the 2017 results3) Appointment of AuditorThe Board of Directors proposes the election of the auditors of the Company for a period of one year and to authorise the Directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.4) MiscellaneousOther business which may properly be brought before the meeting.In order to attend the meeting and exercise their voting rights, shareholders must be entered into the shareholders register as of the close of business on the Record Date of 01 June 2018. The shareholder register is maintained and administered by Computershare Schweiz AG, Baslerstrasse 90, CH-4600 Olten, Switzerland.A shareholder may either represent his shares in person or be represented by a proxy who may speak and vote on behalf of the shareholder. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be produced at the entrance to the meeting by the person named as proxy.The Board of Directors of Eastern Property Holdings Limited16 May 2018EPH AGM 2018 AgendaThis announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH) via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH)Valartis Asset Management SA Geneva SwitzerlandWKN: 250817;ISIN: VGG290991014;