F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd - Longer-term follow-up data demonstrate sustained benefit of polatuzumab vedotin-based treatment in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd / Longer-term follow-up data demonstrate sustained benefit of polatuzumab vedotin-based treatment in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Polatuzumab vedotin in combination with MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab) plus bendamustine more than doubled overall survival, compared to MabThera/Rituxan plus bendamustine alone in the phase Ib/II GO29365 study Polatuzumab vedotin has the potential to provide a promising new treatment option at first   relapse Results from the GO29365 study, the first and only randomised study to suggest a survival benefit for patients not eligible for a haematopoietic stem cell transplant, will be submitted to health authorities around the world for approval consideration Basel, 3 December 2018 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced longer-term data from the phase Ib/II GO29365 study showing that polatuzumab vedotin, an investigational anti-CD79b antibody drug conjugate (ADC), in combination with MabThera®/Rituxan® (rituximab) plus bendamustine (BR), demonstrated a median overall survival (OS) of over one year compared to the BR arm (12.4 vs. 4.7 months, HR 0.42; 95% CI 0.24, 0.75), in people with R/R DLBCL not eligible for a haematopoietic stem cell transplant. OS was an exploratory endpoint. Adverse events (AEs) were consistent with those seen in previous studies of polatuzumab vedotin, and of BR, with no new safety signals observed. These data were presented at the 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting on Saturday 1 December 2018, at 18:15-20:15 PT (Sunday 2 December 2018, 03:15-05:15 CET; abstract #1683). Treatment with polatuzumab vedotin plus BR resulted in a 66% reduction in risk of disease progression or death (as measured by investigator-assessed progression free survival; PFS; HR=0.34; 95% CI 0.2-0.570; p
