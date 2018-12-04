F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd / New Venclexta/Venclyxto data demonstrate deep responses in two of the most common types of leukaemia . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.New analyses from the phase III MURANO study in previously treated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia show continued benefit from fixed-duration regimen after a median follow-up of three years Updated results from two studies in newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukaemia demonstrate Venclexta combinations continued high rates of deep remission Basel, 4 December 2018 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced new data from the Venclexta®/Venclyxto® (venetoclax) clinical development programme, including longer-term results from the phase III MURANO study in people with previously treated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) and updated data from two phase Ib/II studies in people with previously untreated acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) ineligible for intensive chemotherapy due to coexisting medical conditions. Data from the Venclexta/Venclyxto clinical development programme that ranges across multiple blood cancers, including CLL, AML, non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma, will be featured in more than 30 abstracts, including 12 oral presentations, at the 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2018 Annual Meeting. "We're excited by the versatility of Venclexta/Venclyxto in treating a range of distinct types of blood cancer, including difficult-to-treat forms with limited options," said Sandra Horning, MD, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. "These data support our broad clinical development programme through which we hope to discover more ways Venclexta/Venclyxto can be used alone or in combination with other medicines to treat additional types of cancer." Updated data in CLL Two new analyses of the phase III MURANO study in relapsed or refractory (R/R) CLL demonstrated the continued clinical benefit of Venclexta/Venclyxto plus MabThera®/Rituxan® (rituximab) was sustained after patients completed the chemotherapy-free, two-year fixed-duration course of therapy.An analysis showed the combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death (progression-free survival; PFS, as assessed by investigator) by 84% (HR=0.16; 95% CI: 0.12-0.23; p