Feintool International Holding AG / Feintool Annual General Meeting 2018: Shareholders accept all motions - New member of the Board of Directors elected . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The shareholders of Feintool International Holding AG approved all motions at the Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2018. A new member has been elected to the Board of Directors in Norbert Indlekofer.At the ordinary Annual General Meeting of Feintool International Holding AG on April 24, 2018, the shareholders approved the annual report and the annual accounts for 2017. The requested dividend distribution of CHF 2.00 per registered share was also approved. Furthermore, the shareholders created authorized capital amounting to 600,000 shares with the aim of exploiting developing market opportunities quickly.Norbert Indlekofer is a new addition to the Board of Directors. He spent many years as a top manager at Schaeffler, a German supplier for the automotive and mechanical engineering industries, most recently as CEO Automotive at Schaeffler AG. A proven expert in the area of automotive drive trains, he is now a member of the board of directors and supervisory board at several international companies. Following on from the divestment of the entire shareholdings of Dr. Thomas Muhr and Muhr und Bender KG (Mubea) in Feintool International Holding AG, former Board of Directors members Dr. Thomas Muhr and Dr. Rolf-Dieter Kempis did not stand for re-election.The posts of the other members of the Board of Directors were confirmed at the Annual General Meeting, including Alexander von Witzleben as President and Dr. Michael Soormann as Vice President.Committees confirmedThe Compensation and Nomination Committee and the Audit Committee are composed of Dr. Michael Soormann (Chair) and Alexander von Witzleben. Thomas A. Erb, Heinz Loosli and Norbert Indlekofer complete the board.Profile in briefFeintool is an internationally active technology and market leader in the field of fineblanking. This technology is distinguished by cost-effectiveness, quality and productivity. As a driver of innovation, Feintool continually pushes the boundaries of fineblanking and develops intelligent solutions for customers' ideas with two possibilities: On the one hand, our fineblanking systems and innovative tools and, on the other hand, the complete production of precise fineblanking and formed components in high outputs for demanding industrial applications. Feintool covers the entire process chain. The processes applied by Feintool support the trends of the automobile industry. Thus, Feintool is a project and development partner in the field of lightweight construction, module variations and alternative drive concepts, such as hybrid and electric.The company, founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland, has its own production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United States, China and Japan, so it is always near its customers. Around 2,500 employees and over 80 trainees work worldwide on new solutions and create key advantages for Feintool's customers.Feintool International Holding AGIndustriering 83250 LyssSwitzerlandSpokespersonKarin LabhartPhone +41 32 387 51 57Mobile +41 79 609 22 02karin.labhart@feintool.comwww.feintool.com