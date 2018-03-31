Feintool International Holding AG / Strong quarterly result for Feintool . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.From January 1 to March 31, 2018, the technology company achieved net sales of CHF 161 million. Adjusted for currency effects, this equates to an increase of 8.8%. The high-volume production business grew by 6.7% without the influence of exchange rates, the capital goods segment showed very pleasing growth in net sales of 32.1%.The ongoing positive market environment in combination with the strong positioning on the market helped the company achieve a successful first quarter in 2018. Group-wide, the Feintool Group achieved net sales of CHF 161.3 million, signifying growth in the reporting currency of 11.2%. Adjusted for currency effects, this equates to an increase of 8.8%. The effect of last year's acquisition in China amounted to 2.1%.Business in the System Parts segment, with the high-volume production of sophisticated precision components, increased again. The segment was able to hold its ground in a difficult market environment. Net sales rose here by 9.4% to CHF 145.0 million, which, adjusted for currency effects, equates to an increase of 6.7%. The forming plant acquired in China contributed 2.3% to this growth. While business in Asia and Europe increased significantly, the American business saw a fall in net sales. The press and systems business in the Fineblanking Technology segment, on the other hand, the first quarter of 2018 saw a welcome visible upturn in net sales. Feintool recorded an increase in net sales of 31.9% or, adjusted for currency effects, 32.1% to CHF 22.6 million.Rise in order entry in capital goods business good order backlogThe Order entry in the Fineblanking Technology segment also showed a positive result, rising by 9.1% to CHF 29.3 million. The order backlog also increased by 18.2% to a high CHF 53.0 million. The extent of the order backlog in the Fineblanking Technology capital goods business is now over eight months.Expected releases in the high-volume parts segment achieve record values againThe expected releases for the next six months mark a new record value in Feintool's company history, rising by 22.1% to CHF 289.6 million. However, there has been increased volatility in this leading indicator of late.Extensive new orders gainedIn Asia, Feintool received various orders from renowned customers, which in future will generate annual net sales of around CHF 30 million. As a result, Asia is continuing to gain in significance in the long term as a growth market.Confident outlookFor the 2018 financial year, we expect to continue our positive business development despite a market environment characterized by political uncertainties. Overall, we expect net sales of CHF 630 to 650 million and an EBIT margin of 7.5 to 8%.The financial key figures at a glanceFigures in CHF 3/31/2018 in CHF m 3/31/2017 in CHF m Change in % Change adjusted for currency effects in % Consolidated net sales Feintool Group 161.3 145.0 11.2 8.8 Fineblanking Technology segment 22.6 17.1 31.9 32.1 System Parts segment 145.0 132.5 9.4 6.7 Orders received investment goods business Fineblanking Technology segment 29.3 26.9 9.1 9.3 Order backlog investment goods Fineblanking Technology segment 53.0 44.8 18.2 18.9 Expected releases high-volume parts segment System Parts segment 289.6 237.1 22.1 17.9 Profile in briefFeintool is an internationally active technology and market leader in the field of fineblanking. This technology is distinguished by cost-effectiveness, quality and productivity. As a driver of innovation, Feintool continually pushes the boundaries of fineblanking and develops intelligent solutions for customers' ideas with two possibilities: On the one hand, our fineblanking systems and innovative tools and, on the other hand, the complete production of precise fineblanking and formed components in high outputs for demanding industrial applications. Feintool covers the entire process chain. The processes applied by Feintool support the trends of the automobile industry. Thus, Feintool is a project and development partner in the field of lightweight construction, module variations and alternative drive concepts, such as hybrid and electric.The company, founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland, has its own production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United States, China and Japan, so it is always near its customers. Feintool International Holding AGIndustriering 83250 LyssSwitzerlandSpokespersonKarin LabhartPhone +41 32 387 51 57 Mobile +41 79 609 22 02karin.labhart@feintool.comwww.feintool.com