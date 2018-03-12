GAM Holding AG / GAM Holding AG announces changes to the Group Management Board . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.GAM Holding AG announces changes to the Group Management BoardNatalie Baylis to join GAM as group head of compliance Dirk Spiegel, group general counsel, has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities GAM announced today that it has hired Natalie Baylis in the newly created role of group head of compliance. She will join GAM in June and become a member of the Group Management Board, pending customary regulatory approval.Natalie Baylis has been working for the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as chief counsel for markets, wholesale, funds and prudential regulation since 2013. She joined the FCA's general counsel division in 2006, working on a variety of regulatory matters. Prior to this, she was a barrister for 10 years, specialising in commercial law. She has a post-graduate diploma in law from the City University in London and a master's degree in French and Spanish from the Edinburgh University.Group CEO Alexander Friedman said: "The newly created role of the group head of compliance underlines the importance of this function to the Group, and Natalie's extensive experience will ensure GAM maintains compliance with best practices in the changing regulatory environment. I look forward to welcoming Natalie to GAM."Dirk Spiegel, group general counsel, has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities. He is stepping down from his role and from the Group Management Board with immediate effect. Kenneth Dursht, general counsel US, will serve as the interim group general counsel, and a successor will be announced shortly.Alexander Friedman said: "Dirk has made very important contributions to GAM as general counsel for continental Europe and then as group general counsel. I would like to thank Dirk for all his hard work over the past years and wish him the very best for the future."For further information please contact:Media Relations:Elena Logutenkova T +41 (0) 58 426 63 41 Investor Relations:Patrick ZuppigerT +41 (0) 58 426 31 36 Visit us at: www.gam.comFollow us on: Twitter and LinkedInAbout GAMGAM is one of the world's leading independent, pure-play asset managers. The company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling services, which include management company and other support services to third-party asset managers. GAM employs over 900 people in 13 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan and Lugano. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network.Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is a component of the Swiss Market Index Mid (SMIM) with the symbol 'GAM'. The Group has assets under management of CHF 158.7 billion (USD 162.9 billion) as at 31 December 2017.English Press Release This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: GAM Holding AG via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- GAM Holding AGHardstrasse 201 Zürich SwitzerlandISIN: CH0102659627;