GAM Holding AG: proposal of new member for the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of GAM Holding AG proposes to elect Monica Maechler as a new member of the Board at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 26 April 2018, subject to customary regulatory approval. As communicated on 1 March 2018, all current members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election at the AGM.

Monica Maechler serves as member of the Boards of Directors of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. and Zurich Insurance Company Ltd. (both since 2013) as well as of Cembra Money Bank Ltd. (since 2015). From 2012 she has served as member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG (until May 2018). She also contributes to non-profit organisations as chair of the Advisory Board of the International Center of Insurance Regulation at the Goethe University in Frankfurt and as member of the Boards of the Europa Institut at the University of Zurich and of the Stiftung für schweizerische Rechtspflege. Additionally she teaches and publishes on topics related to financial markets regulations, private international law and business law. From 2009 to 2012 Monica Maechler served as vice chair of the Board of Directors of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA, after having been the director of the Federal Office of Private Insurance from 2007 to 2008. She chaired the technical committee and was a member of the executive committee of the International Association of Insurance Supervisors until 2012. After her JD at the law school of the University of Zurich in 1984, Monica Maechler practised as an attorney-at-law in a business law firm in Zurich. In 1990 she joined the group legal department of Zurich Insurance Group, where she became the group general counsel and head of the board secretariat in 1999 and was promoted to member of the Group Management Board in 2001. Monica Maechler also served as a member in several expert commissions on financial market regulation of the Swiss Confederation. She is a Swiss citizen.

For further information please contact:
Media Relations: Elena Logutenkova T +41 (0) 58 426 63 41
Investor Relations: Patrick Zuppiger T +41 (0) 58 426 31 36

About GAM
GAM is one of the world's leading independent, pure-play asset managers. The company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling services, which include management company and other support services to third-party asset managers. GAM employs over 900 people in 13 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan and Lugano. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network.

Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is a component of the Swiss Market Index Mid (SMIM) with the symbol 'GAM'. The Group has assets under management of CHF 158.7 billion (USD 162.9 billion) as at 31 December 2017.