GAM HOLDING AG . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Thursday, 1 March 2018, 9:00am (CET) - presentation for media, analysts and investorsDear Sir/MadamGAM cordially invites you to attend the presentation of its 2017 full-year results which will take place as follows:Date: Thursday, 1 March 2018Time: 9:00am CET (8:00am GMT, 3:00am EST)Location: Renaissance Zurich Tower Hotel, Room Bavaria AB, 1st floor, Turbinenstrasse 20, 8005 ZurichThe results will be presented by Group CEO Alexander Friedman and Group CFO Richard McNamara.Please indicate if you would like to attend the presentation by completing and returning the attached registration form or by replying to this email invitation by 17 February 2018.Telephone dial-in facilities and a live webcast will be available for those who are unable to attend the event.Detailed information on the 2017 full-year results of GAM will be available on www.gam.com from 7:00am CET on Thursday, 1 March 2018.Kind regards,Elena Logutenkova Media Relations GAM Holding AG Patrick ZuppigerInvestor RelationsGAM Holding AG To listen in to the presentation by telephone: UK Free Phone 0800 358 6377 UK Local +44 (0)330 336 9105 USA Free Phone 800 239 9838 Switzerland Local +41 (0)44 580 7206 Germany Local +49 (0)69 2222 13420 Please provide the code 5543318 when requested. Please dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation in order to register. Telephone participants will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.Presentation playback: UK Local +44 (0) 207 660 0134 UK Free Phone 0 808 101 1153 USA Local +1 719-457-0820 USA Free Phone 888-203-1112 Switzerland Local +41 (0) 22 567 5709 Germany Local +49 (0) 69 2000 1800 Please enter the code 5543318 when requested. This playback facility will be available after the presentation until 4 March 2018 at 1:00pm CET.To watch the webcast of the presentation:The webcast will be accessible, both live and as a replay, on www.gam.com, along with the accompanying presentation slides. Please note that there will be no facility to ask questions via the webcast. You will need to log in and register prior to the event.