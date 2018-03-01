Helsinn Healthcare SA / Helsinn Healthcare S.A.: Eleven finalists have been chosen for the first ever Lyfebulb-Helsinn Innovation Summit & Award in Oncology . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Eleven finalists have been chosen for the first ever Lyfebulb-Helsinn Innovation Summit & Award in OncologyEleven finalists have been selected from a strong roster of talent to compete at the inaugural Lyfebulb-Helsinn Innovation Summit, March 26-27, Monaco The Award recognizes Patient Entrepreneurs' innovations for cancer and cancer supportive care using drugs, medical devices, consumer products, or healthcare information technologies The award will be presented to the finalist demonstrating outstanding science and entrepreneurial potential to bring their ideas to the marketMONACO, PRINCIPALITY OF MONACO and NEW YORK, NY, March 1, 2018: Lyfebulb, a patient empowerment platform that connects patients, industry and investors to support user-driven innovation in chronic diseases, and Helsinn, with activities focused on early-stage investments in areas of high unmet patient need, today announce the names of the eleven companies launched by patient entrepreneurs who are chosen as finalists for the Lyfebulb-Helsinn Innovation Summit & Award in Oncology. The finalists are invited to compete at the Lyfebulb-Helsinn Innovation Summit & Award, which will be hosted on 26-27 March 2018, by Lyfebulb and Helsinn at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel and Resort, in Monaco, Principality of Monaco.Due to the high quality and quantity of applications this year, there will be 11 finalists:Samuel Wagner of Batu Biologics, Inc Massimo Bocchi of Cellply Srl Walid Al-Akkad of Engitix Ltd Gitte Pedersen of Genomic Expression, Inc Lorenzo Pradella of GreenBone Ortho srl Samir Housri of TheMednet, Inc Till Erdmann of Myelo Therapeutics GmbH Christian Apfel of SageMedic, Inc Aaron Horowitz of Sproutel, Inc Thierry Desjardins of Surgisafe Ltd Boaz Gaon of Wisdo Ltd The Award will recognize outstanding potential among entrepreneurs who have demonstrated an ability to develop and bring to the market innovation designed to improve the quality of life of people with cancer using drugs, medical devices, consumer products and healthcare information technologies. The finalists represent companies of all sizes that have been founded by cancer patients, cancer survivors, or those with close relatives with cancer.The finalists will be contending for a $25,000 monetary grant in recognition of the best ideas to advance business ideas which leverage their personal experiences to help manage the burden of cancer.The finalists were selected by Karin Hehenberger, MD PhD, CEO and Founder of Lyfebulb, Leslie Brille, Chief Investment Officer, Lyfebulb, Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO and Roberto De Ponti, Head of Corporate New Ventures and Strategic Investments, Helsinn International Services. The Innovation Summit has been founded upon Lyfebulb's concept of Patient Entrepreneurship and Helsinn's determination to provide the best supportive care for cancer patients and to improve the health and quality of life of every person affected by cancer. A "pitch session" will be held at the summit, where a winner will be selected from the eleven finalists by a panel of experts."At Lyfebulb, we interact with numerous individuals who are using their own experiences with chronic disease to originate and develop effective solutions to help others. The level of innovation demonstrated by people who submitted their ideas to the first Lyfebulb-Helsinn Innovation Award were of a very high caliber and we commend all of them. Core to Lyfebulb's Mission is to empower individuals living with chronic disease, and by embracing patient entrepreneurs and furthering their ideas and businesses, we are doing exactly that." says Dr. Karin Hehenberger.Riccardo Braglia added, "I know from experience how a cancer diagnosis can often be a spur towards greater dynamism and entrepreneurship and have seen many examples of great innovation from people who have first-hand experience with the disease. I am looking forward to learning more about the potential of their concepts and am confident that the expertise and industry experience of the judging panel will help choose a finalist who can innovate to improve the lives of people with cancer."About LyfebulbLyfebulb is a chronic disease focused, patient empowerment platform that connects patients, Industry (manufacturers and payers) and investors to support user-driven innovation. Lyfebulb promotes a healthy, take-charge lifestyle for those affected by chronic disease. Grounded with its strong foundation in Diabetes, the company has expanded disease states covered into Cancer and Inflammatory Bowel Disease.See www.lyfebulb.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Karin Hehenberger LinkedIn, and Lyfebulb LinkedIn.About Helsinn International Services sarlHelsinn International Services sarl is the Helsinn subsidiary which provides a range of advisory services and strategic activities to the Group and its specific companies. In particular, it acts as the advisory company to Helsinn Investment Fund.About Helsinn Investment Fund S.A., SICARThe Helsinn Investment Fund is focused on early-stage investments in areas of high unmet patient need. Backed by the Helsinn Group, and guided by Helsinn's core values of quality, integrity and respect, Helsinn Investment Fund aims to help companies with innovative technologies to transform new ideas into commercial solutions with the potential to impact health-related quality of life of patients. Drawing on Helsinn's over 40 years of investment into research and development and commercial expertise, the investment fund selects companies with technologies in a range of areas including cancer therapeutics and diagnostics, cancer supportive care, metabolic and gastrointestinal disorders, and dermatology conditions.For more information, visit www.helsinninvestmentfund.comAbout the Helsinn GroupHelsinn is a privately owned pharmaceutical group with an extensive portfolio of marketed cancer care products and a robust drug development pipeline. Since 1976, Helsinn has been improving the everyday lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group works across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and nutritional supplements and has expertise in research, development, manufacture and the commercialization of therapeutic and supportive care products for cancer, pain and inflammation and gastroenterology. In 2016, Helsinn created the Helsinn Investment Fund to support early-stage investment opportunities in areas of unmet patient need. The company is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with operating subsidiaries in Switzerland, Ireland, the U.S., Monaco and China, as well as a product presence in approximately 190 countries globally.To learn more about Helsinn Group please visit www.helsinn.comFor more information:Helsinn Group Media ContactPaola BonviciniGroup Head of CommunicationLugano, SwitzerlandTel: +41 (0) 91 985 21 21Info-hhc@helsinn.comFor more information, please visit www.helsinn.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Vimeo.Press Contact for Lyfebulb: Karin Hehenberger, MD, PhDCEO & Founder, Lyfebulb, Phone: + 00 1 917-575-0210 Email: karin@lyfebulb.comPlease visit www.lyfebulb.com We are on Twitter. Follow us @Lyfebulb This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: Helsinn Healthcare SA via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- Helsinn Healthcare SAVia Pian Scairolo 9 Lugano/Pazzallo Switzerland