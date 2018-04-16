Helsinn Healthcare SA / Taiho Pharmaceutical and Helsinn Group present preclinical data at AACR Annual Meeting for a RET inhibitor under co-development as an attractive compound for anticancer therapy . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Taiho Pharmaceutical and Helsinn Group present preclinical data at AACR Annual Meeting for a RET inhibitor under co-development as an attractive compound for anticancer therapyLugano, Switzerland, and Tokyo, Japan, April 16, 2018 - Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a Japanese R&D-driven specialty pharma focused on oncology and Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care products, today announce that they are collaborating on the development of an investigational highly-selective RET inhibitor TAS0286/HM05, being evaluated in non-small cell lung cancer and other carcinomas. Preliminary data regarding TAS0286/HM05 is being presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting in Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A. Abstracts of the presentations are available at: http://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/4562/presentation/6785In in-vitro preclinical studies, TAS0286/HM05 inhibited the proliferation of various RET fusions and RET-activating mutations positive cells as well as in in-vivo preclinical studies, TAS0286/HM05 was shown to significantly inhibit the growth of tumors harboring various RET fusions and activating mutations at a range of 20 to 100 mg/kg/day without any body weight loss. The antitumor efficacy of TAS0286/HM05 was more potent than pre-existing multikinase inhibitors at their maximum tolerated dose. Primary data in mice studies has shown an effect in tumor growth, providing an induced tumor regression of 40% within 15 days. This study is being presented as a poster on Tuesday, April 17 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM CST in Poster Section 36, Poster Board Number 13 (Abstract No. 4784)."Preliminary data for TAS0286/HM05 suggests it may be a potential agent for future clinical development in patients with RET gene abnormalities," Sergio Cantoreggi, Helsinn Group Chief Scientific Officer commented. "Helsinn and Taiho Pharmaceutical have collaborated over many years on a number of programs and we are delighted to be able to present this promising preclinical data, and we look forward to further collaboration.""Over the years, Taiho Pharmaceutical has collaborated with Helsinn as an excellent partner in the development and marketing of new drugs. I am excited about the new collaboration with Helsinn on the selective RET inhibitor that was discovered by the Taiho Tsukuba Research Center. I look forward to the success of the program and the strengthening of our partnership." Teruhiro Utsugi, Taiho Managing Director commented.TAS0286/HM05 was discovered by Taiho Pharmaceutical and it will now be jointly developed by Helsinn and Taiho Pharmaceutical. TAS0286/HM05 is an investigational agent and is not approved for commercial use in any country.About the Helsinn GroupHelsinn is a privately owned pharmaceutical group with an extensive portfolio of marketed cancer care products and a robust drug development pipeline. Since 1976, Helsinn has been improving the everyday lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group works across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and nutritional supplements and has expertise in research, development, manufacture and the commercialization of therapeutic and supportive care products for cancer, pain and inflammation and gastroenterology. In 2016, Helsinn created the Helsinn Investment Fund to support early-stage investment opportunities in areas of unmet patient need. The company is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with operating subsidiaries in Switzerland, Ireland, the U.S., Monaco and China, as well as a product presence in approximately 190 countries globally.For more information, please visit www.helsinn.comAbout Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)Taiho Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (https://www.otsuka.com/en/), is an R&D-driven specialty pharma focusing on the three fields of oncology, allergy and immunology, and urology. Its corporate philosophy takes the form of a pledge: "We strive to improve human health and contribute to a society enriched by smiles." In the field of oncology in particular, Taiho Pharmaceutical is known as a leading company in Japan for developing innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, a reputation that is rapidly expanding through their extensive global R&D efforts. In areas other than oncology as well, the company creates and markets quality products that effectively treat medical conditions and can help improve people's quality of life. 