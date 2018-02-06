Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. / Invitation to Idorsia's full year results 2017 webcast and conference call . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Idorsia will publish its full year financial results 2017 on Tuesday 6 February 2018 at 07:00 CET.An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on the same day at 14:00 CET / 13:00 GMT / 08:00 EST.The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).To support your preparations, the consensus estimates can be found under www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate.Dial-in participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start. CH: +41 44 580 65 22 UK: +44 203 009 24 70 US: +1 877 423 08 30 PIN: 64934543# Webcast participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start. A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended. Kind regards,Andrew WeissHead of Investor Relations and Corporate CommunicationsInvitation Webcast PDFThis announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd.Hegenheimermattweg 91 Allschwil SwitzerlandISIN: CH0363463438;