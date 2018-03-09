Les actionnaires de mobilezone votent l'augmentation de capital ordinaire

Les actionnaires de mobilezone votent l'augmentation de capital ordinaireLes nouvelles actions nominatives seront proposées aux actionnaires actuels de mobilezone au prix de CHF 9.50. En principe, les actionnaires pourront faire valoir leurs droits préférentiels du 15 mars 2018 au 23 mars 2018 à 12 h 00 (HEC). Un négoce des droits préférentiels de souscription devrait avoir lieu du 15 au 21 mars 2018 à la SIX Swiss Exchange.
Calendrier prévisionnel de l'augmentation de capital et de l'offre d'achat de droits préférentiels de souscription:
| 14 mars 2018
| Publication de la brochure d'émission et de cotation
Attribution des droits à la clôture de la bourse
| 15 mars 2018
| Date ex-droits de souscription
Début du négoce des droits préférentiels de souscription
Début de la période de souscription
| 21 mars 2018
| Fin du négoce des droits préférentiels de souscription
| 23 mars 2018
| 12 h 00 (HEC):Fin de la période de souscription
| 27 mars 2018
| 1er jour de négoce des nouvelles actions nominatives
Livraison des nouvelles actions nominatives contre paiement du prix de souscription
Markus Bernhard
Chief Executive Officer
mobilezone holding sa
mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
Portrait de mobilezone
Fondée en 1999, mobilezone holding sa (symbole SIX: MOZN) est le premier opérateur indépendant de télécommunications en Suisse et en Allemagne, avec un chiffre d'affaires de 1'172 millions de CHF et un bénéfice de 35,2 millions de CHF pour l'exercice 2017.
Le groupe mobilezone emploie près de 900 collaborateurs, répartis sur ses sites de Regensdorf, Urnäsch, Zweidlen, Zoug, Vienne (A), Obertshausen (D), Berlin (D) et Münster (D). Notre offre comprend une gamme complète de téléphones mobiles ainsi que des abonnements de téléphonie fixe et mobile, de télévision numérique et Internet auprès des principaux opérateurs. Un conseil indépendant et des services aux particuliers et professionnels, ainsi que des services de réparation, complètent notre palette. Nous proposons nos produits et services dans nos 124 magasins en Suisse, nos 65 points de vente Ashop en Allemagne (sous franchise) et sur différents portails en ligne. En Allemagne, le groupe est également actif dans le commerce de gros et la fourniture à des revendeurs spécialisés.
Calendrier
05.04.2018 Assemblée générale ordinaire
17.08.2018 Publication du rapport semestriel 2018
