MCH Group: Change in the Executive BoardSuccessful debut bondBeat Zwahlen appointed new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the MCH GroupBeat Zwahlen is the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Board of the MCH Group. The 58-year-old financial expert who lives in Widen (Canton Aargau) is joining the MCH Group on 1 May 2018 and taking over the responsibility for the Corporate Finance Department. With his multi-faceted professional background, Beat Zwahlen has in-depth knowledge of different industries and companies and also of a broad range of tasks. As a business economist (UAS) and certified accountant, he has held various senior posts to date, including at Landis & Gyr (Europe) AG in Zug, Rieter Automotive Management AG in Winterthur, Schaffner Holding AG in Luterbach, Uniwheels AG in Bad Dürkheim (Germany) and Belux AG and Vitra International AG in Birsfelden.The new CFO is taking over from Christophe Biollaz, who announced on 1 December 2017 that he would be leaving the MCH Group in the course of 2018. He joined the company on 1 December 2013 and has held the post of CFO since 1 January 2014. The Board of Directors and the management would like to thank him for the great commitment and valuable impetus that he has contributed to the MCH Group over the past years, and especially for boosting the group's financial competence and playing such an active role in its strategic realignment.MCH Group Ltd. is issuing a bond for CHF 100 millionToday, MCH Group Ltd. has, for the first time and with success, placed a CHF 100 million bond on the Swiss capital market. The issue has been accepted highly positively by the market. The bond has a coupon rate of 1.875 % and a term of 5 years. It has been issued under the lead management of the Zürcher Kantonalbank and Credit Suisse, supported by the Basler Kantonalbank and the Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank. Payment is scheduled for the 16 May 2018. An application is being submitted for admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange.MCH Group Ltd. has launched this longer-term bond in order to take advantage of the current market conditions and to optimise the group's financing structure. The proceeds of the transaction are to be used to partially refinance existing debts and to secure strategic scope for manoeuvre and the group's business operations.MCH GroupThe MCH Group is a leading international live-marketing company with a comprehensive services network spanning the entire exhibition and event market. With its headquarters in Basel/Switzerland, it owns the exhibition companies in Basel, Lausanne and Zurich. The group organises and hosts around 90 exhibitions. Its companies in the field of "Live Marketing Solutions" - MCH Global, Reflection Marketing, Rufener, Expomobilia, MC2 and Winkler Livecom - are present all over the globe and offer customised marketing solutions in the areas of strategic and conceptional consulting, marketing consulting, event management, exhibition and event structures and multi-media. www.mch-group.comLegal noticeThis media information regarding the debut bond issue is not an issue prospectus under the terms of Art. 652A or Art. 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations and does not constitute a listing prospectus as per the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Regulations. It serves solely to provide information and does not constitute an offer, an invitation to make an offer or an invitation to acquire bonds.NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.