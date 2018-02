ObsEva SA / ObsEva SA to Hold Investor Call to announce Topline Results of the IMPLANT2 phase 3 Clinical Trial of Nolasiban in IVF/ICSI on Monday February 26, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - February 23, 2018 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that it will release the top line results from the IMPLANT2 clinical trial of its oxytocin receptor antagonist, Nolasiban, which is being developed for improving pregnancy rate following in vitro fertilization (IVF/ICSI) procedures, on the morning of Monday February 26, 2018. ObsEva management will host an investment community conference call at 8 a.m. Eastern Time, 2 p.m. Central European Time, on February 26, 2018 to discuss these results.Investors may participate by dialing +1(844) 419-1772 for U.S. callers and +1(213) 660-0921 for international callers, and referring to conference ID 9784807. The webcast can be accessed under the "Investors" section of ObsEva's website www.obseva.comAbout ObsEvaObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving ART outcomes. ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.###Media Contact:Liz BryanSpectrum Sciencelbryan@spectrumscience.com202-955-6222 x2526 CEO Office contact:Shauna Dillonshauna.dillon@obseva.ch+41 22 552 1550Investor Contact:Mario CorsoSenior Director, Investor Relationsmario.corso@obseva.com781-366-5726Press ReleaseThis announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: ObsEva SA via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- ObsEva SAChemin des Aulx; 12 Plan-les-Ouates Switzerland