Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - July 31, 2018 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. ObsEva management will host an investment community conference call at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 2 p.m. Central European Summer Time, on August 8, 2018 to discuss these financial results and provide a corporate update.Investors may participate by dialing (844) 419-1772 for U.S. callers and +1 (213) 660-0921 for international callers, and referring to conference ID 6749875. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the "Investors" section of ObsEva's website www.obseva.com.About ObsEvaObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV", as well as on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN".