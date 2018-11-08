ObsEva SA - ObsEva SA to Participate in JP Morgan Healthcare Conference January 8 - 11, 2018

ObsEva SA / ObsEva SA to Participate in JP Morgan Healthcare Conference January 8 - 11, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - January 5, 2018- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that company management will participate in JP Morgan's 36th Annual Healthcare Conference being held from January 8-11, 2018 in San Francisco.

ObsEva's presentation will take place on Thursday, January 11 at 8 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). A webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of ObsEva's website www.ObsEva.com.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving ART outcomes. ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

Media Contact:

Liz Bryan Spectrum Science lbryan@spectrumscience.com 202-955-6222 x2526

CEO Office contact:

Shauna Dillon Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch +41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact

Mario Corso Senior Director, Investor Relations mario.corso@obseva.com 781-366-5726

Press ReleaseThis announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: ObsEva SA via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- ObsEva SAChemin des Aulx; 12 Plan-les-Ouates Switzerland


News les plus lues
20:19
USA: Tillerson n'a jamais douté de "l'aptitude mentale" de Trump (interview)
19:32
Turquie-UE: Macron propose un "partenariat" plutôt qu'une adhésion impossible
19:07
Les géants du numérique bataillent contre deux failles de sécurité majeures
18:59
Allemagne: "l'horloge de la dette" recule pour la 1ère fois en 20 ans
18:44
Notre-Dame-des-Landes: Philippe ménage le suspense auprès des élus
18:41
Donald Trump furieux contre un livre à charge
18:29
Pays-Bas: le Saint Graal de l’évasion fiscale !
18:15
Bourse Zurich: clôture nettement dans le vert au terme d'une séance historique
17:46
Après la neige, le froid glacial enveloppe le nord-est des Etats-Unis
17:24
ONU/Iran: Moscou demande des consultations à huis clos avant une réunion
17:24
Erdogan: la Turquie est "fatiguée" d'attendre une éventuelle adhésion à l'UE
17:17
Affecté par la réforme fiscale américaine, Deutsche Bank prévoit une perte annuelle