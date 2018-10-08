ObsEva SA / ObsEva SA to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference April 8-10, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - March 26, 2018 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that company management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference from April 8-10, 2018 in Monaco.ObsEva's presentation will take place on Tuesday, April 10 at 10:40 AM Central European Time. A webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of ObsEva's website www.ObsEva.com.If you are an institutional investor, and would like to attend the Company's presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com) to register for the conference.About ObsEvaObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.###Media Contact:Liz BryanSpectrum Sciencelbryan@spectrumscience.com202-955-6222 x2526CEO Office Contact:Shauna DillonShauna.dillon@obseva.ch+41 22 552 1550Investor Contact:Mario CorsoSenior Director, Investor Relationsmario.corso@obseva.com857-972-9347 office781-366-5726 mobilePress releaseThis announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: ObsEva SA via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- ObsEva SAChemin des Aulx; 12 Plan-les-Ouates Switzerland