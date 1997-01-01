This paper sheds light on Swiss franc Libor futures, which are often used to measure interest rate expectations. We show that the diï¬erences between Libor futures and realized rates (excess returns) are, on average, positive over the last 25 years. Using interest rate surveys, we decompose excess returns into a (forward) term premium and forecast errors. The decomposition reveals that the bulk of excess returns arises from forecast errors, while the term premium is time varying but on average zero. We ï¬nd that the term premium positively correlates with the business cycle, interest rate developments, and in absolute values increases with interest rate uncertainty. Our ï¬ndings suggest that Libor futures should be adjusted by the term premium to extract risk-neutral interest rate expectations.

