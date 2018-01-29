Private Equity Holding AG - Changes in the shareholder structure of Private Equity Holding AG

Private Equity Holding AG / Changes in the shareholder structure of Private Equity Holding AG . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc Press Release

Changes in the shareholder structure of Private Equity Holding AG

Zug, January 29, 2018

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) announces changes in its shareholder structure as a result of several transactions which took place today: the shareholder group Alpha Associates, consisting of current and former members of the management of Alpha Associates AG, has increased its stake and now holds more than 35% of the company's stock. The company itself has acquired 100,000 treasury shares (without voting rights) as part of today's transactions and has crossed the reporting threshold for voting rights of 3%.

The respective disclosure notifications and the reports of the individual management transactions will be published on time and can be viewed on the website of SIX Exchange Regulation (https://www.six-exchange-regulation.com/de/home/publications/management-transactions.html;https://www.six-exchange-regulation.com/de/home/publications/significant-shareholders.html).

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact: Emanuel Eftimiu, Investor Relations, emanuel.eftimiu@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

PEH - Press release January 29, 2018This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: Private Equity Holding AG via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- Private Equity Holding AGInnere Güterstrasse 4 Zug SwitzerlandWKN: 906781;ISIN: CH0006089921;


News les plus lues
22:49
Le Pentagone veut que ses soldats soient plus prudents avec le sport connecté
22:38
Les Etats-Unis lèvent l'interdiction visant les réfugiés de 11 pays
22:20
Un tueur en série canadien qui visait les gays auteur de cinq meurtres
22:08
Wall Street termine en baisse, lestée par les taux d'intérêt
21:38
USA: tir de barrage contre l'idée d'un réseau 5G financé par l'Etat
21:15
Nutella: la DGCCRF va enquêter sur la promotion d'Intermarché
21:14
Pologne: une loi censée défendre la vérité historique provoque la colère d'Israël
21:04
USA: UBS va payer 15 mio USD pour manipulation des prix de l'or et de l'argent
21:02
Critiqué par Trump, le numéro 2 du FBI quitte ses fonctions
20:55
Etats-Unis: UBS, Deutsche Bank et HSBC à l'amende
20:05
France : nombre record de filières d'immigration clandestines démantelées en 2017
20:03
USA: l'idée d'une nationalisation du réseau 5G fait l'unanimité contre elle