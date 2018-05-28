Private Equity Holding AG / Proposals for the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG: Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors and dividend proposal . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Press releaseZug, May 28, 2018Proposals for the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AGChanges in the composition of the Board of Directors and dividend proposalPrivate Equity Holding AG (PEH) announces that the Board member Hans Christoph Tanner will not be standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting in Zug on July 12, 2018.The Board of Directors decided to continue the Company's distribution policy albeit at a lower level of CHF 2.00 per share, given that - mainly due to the weakening of the USD versus the EUR - the net profit for the year 2017/2018 of EUR 2.4 million was significantly lower than for the previous financial year (EUR 10.8 million).The invitation to the Annual General Meeting and the Annual Report 2017/2018 will be published on June 15, 2018.***Private Equity Holding Ltd (SIX: PEHN) offers investors an opportunity to participate in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio in a simple and tax-efficient manner.For more information please contact:Anna Knaub, Private Equity Holding AG, anna.knaub@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80or www.peh.chThis announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: Private Equity Holding AG via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- Private Equity Holding AGInnere Güterstrasse 4 Zug SwitzerlandWKN: 906781;ISIN: CH0006089921;