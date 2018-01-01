SGS / SGS 2017 FULL YEAR RESULTS . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.SGS delivered strong performance in 2017:Total revenue increased by 5.4% (of which 4.2% organic) on a constant currency basis to CHF 6.3 billion Adjusted Operating Income grew 5.4% on a constant currency basis to CHF 969 million Profit attributable to equity holders reached CHF 621 million, an increase of 14.4% compared with CHF 543 million disclosed in 2016 Transportation and Consumer & Retail achieved double-digit revenue growth of 11.6% and 10.4% respectively 12 acquisitions were completed during the year Proposed dividend of CHF 75 per share 2018 Outlook The Group expects to deliver solid organic revenue growth and higher adjusted operating income margin on a constant currency basis, and a continuation of its robust cash flow generation.Learn more: http://www.sgs.com/en/news/2018/01/sgs-2017-full-year-results For further information, please contact:Media: Daniel Rufenacht Corporate Communications t: +41 78 656 94 59Investors: Julie Engelen Investor Relations t: +41 22 739 92 78Download the full report:SGS 2017 FY RESULTSThis announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: SGS via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- SGSP.O. Box 2152 Geneva 1 SwitzerlandISIN: CH0002497458;