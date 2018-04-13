Schweiter Technologies / Schweiter Technologies: Annual General Meeting 2018 - Shareholders approve all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Horgen, April 13, 2018 - At today's Annual General Meeting of Schweiter Technologies AG, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of DirectorsIn particular, the shareholders approved the distribution of a dividend of CHF 45 per share (ordinary dividend of CHF 40 and special dividend of CHF 5). The dividend will be paid out from April 20, 2018.Beat Siegrist, Lukas Braunschweiler, Vanessa Frey, Jan Jenisch and Jacques Sanche were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and additionally, Beat Siegrist was confirmed as Chairman. Jacques Sanche, Vanessa Frey and Jan Jenisch were re-elected to the Compensation Committee. In the constitutive meeting following the Annual General Meeting, Jacques Sanche was elected Chairman of the Compensation Committee.The shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation to the Board of Directors for their term of office up to the 2019 Annual General Meeting and the maximum aggregate amount of compensation to the Management for the 2019 financial year.The shareholders approved to move the registered office of the company from Horgen to Steinhausen and thus to amend the respective article 1 of the company's articles of association.Operational business developed solidly since the start of the year and is in line with the forecast communicated in the media release dated March 9, 2018.For further information please contact:Martin Klöti, CFOTel. +41 44 718 33 03, fax +41 44 718 34 51, martin.kloeti@schweiter.comSchweiter Technologies AG, Neugasse 10, CH - 8810 Horgen, Switzerland Tel. +41 44 718 33 03 Fax +41 44 718 34 51 info@schweiter.com www.schweiter.comPlease find the Media release in the PDF attached:Media release (PDF)This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: Schweiter Technologies via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- Schweiter TechnologiesNeugasse 10 Horgen SwitzerlandISIN: CH0010754924;