Schweiter Technologies - Schweiter Technologies: Publication Annual Results 2017

Horgen, February 7, 2018 - The annual results 2017 of Schweiter Technologies will be published on Friday, March 9, 2018.

For further information:Martin Klöti, Chief Financial OfficerTel. +41 44 718 33 03, fax +41 44 718 34 51, martin.kloeti@schweiter.com

Please find the Media release in the PDF attached:

Media release (PDF)


