Sika AG / AGENDA ITEM REQUESTS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 17, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Sika AG today has received an agenda item request for the Annual General Meeting of April 17, 2018 from the shareholder group Cascade Investment, L.L.C., Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, Fidelity Worldwide Investment and Threadneedle Investments (the Shareholder Group). The Shareholder Group requests that the term of office of the Special Experts appointed pursuant to Article 731a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, Peter Montagnon, Jörg Walther and Jörg Riboni, be extended until the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2022 and that the advance payment to cover the costs of the Special Expert Committee be increased to CHF 5 million.Sika AG further has received an agenda item request for the upcoming Annual General Meeting from Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (SWH). SWH requests that with Jacques Bischoff another representative of SWH be elected to the Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sika AG. In addition, SWH requests that a special audit be conducted on various questions relating to Monika Ribar's position on the board of directors of Capoinvest Ltd. with regard to her mandate as a member of the Board of Directors of Sika AG and to the benefits paid to the members of the Board of Directors in 2015-2017.The Board of Directors will examine these requests and proposals and will comment in due course.CONTACTDominik SlappnigCorporate Communications &Investor Relations+41 58 436 68 21slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.comSIKA CORPORATE PROFILESika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 200 factories. Its more than 18,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 6.25 billion in 2017.The media release can be downloaded from the following link:Media ReleaseThis announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: Sika AG via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- Sika AGZugerstrasse 50 Baar SwitzerlandWKN: 858573;ISIN: CH0000587979;