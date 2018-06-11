Sika AG / EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SIKA AG . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The Extraordinary General Meeting of Sika AG will be held on June 11, 2018, 3.00 p.m., at Waldmannhalle in Baar.The Board of Directors makes the following proposals to the Extraordinary General Meeting:Creation of unitary registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.01 eachAbolishment of opting-out and transfer restrictionsCancellation of the registered shares of Sika purchased from Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (representing 6.97% of the share cpaital) by way of a share capital reductionElection of Justin Howell to the Board of Directors and to the Nomination and Compensation CommitteeApproval of the compensation of the Board of Directors for the terms of office from the Annual General Meeting 2015 to the Annual General Meeting 2019Discharge of the administrative bodiesWithdrawal of special experts The complete agenda with the Board of Directors' proposals will be sent to holders of registered shares and will be published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce as well as on the website of Sika AG on May 18, 2018.CONTACT Dominik Slappnig Corporate Communications & Investor Relations +41 58 436 68 21 slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.comSIKA CORPORATE PROFILESika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 200 factories. Its more than 18,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 6.25 billion in 2017.The media release can be downloaded from the following link:Media ReleaseThis announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: Sika AG via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- Sika AGZugerstrasse 50 Baar SwitzerlandWKN: 858573;ISIN: CH0000587979;