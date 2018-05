Sika AG / FINAL ALLOCATION OF SIKA AG CHF 1,650 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BONDS . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, ITALY OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.Following Sika AG's (the "Issuer" or "Sika") successful offering (the "Offering") and provisional allocations of CHF 1,650 million senior convertible bonds (the "Bonds") due 2025 on May 15, 2018 and the expiration of the advance subscription rights period on May 28, 2018, the final allocations of the bonds have been made today and will be communicated to the institutional investors on May 29, 2018.As of May 28, 2018, 12:00 noon CET, 2,917,820 advance subscription rights, corresponding to 15,772 Bonds (19.12% of the total issue size of CHF 1,650 million), were exercised. Accordingly, the provisional allocations to institutional investors who participated in the bookbuilding on May 15, 2018 will be reduced on a pro rata basis ("clawback"). As a result, Bonds in the aggregate amount of approximately CHF 1,335 million have been finally allocated to such institutional investors and Bonds in the aggregate amount of approximately CHF 315 million have been finally allocated to investors who exercised their advance subscription rights.The Settlement of the Offering (the "Settlement Date") is expected to take place on June 5, 2018. SIKA AG ASSUMES NO RESPONSIBILITY TO UPDATE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS OR TO ADAPT THEM TO FUTURE EVENTS OR DEVELOPMENTS.CONTACTDominik SlappnigCorporate Communications and Investor Relations+41 58 436 68 21slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.comSIKA CORPORATE PROFILESika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 200 factories. SIKA CORPORATE PROFILESika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 200 factories. Its more than 18,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 6.25 billion in 2017.