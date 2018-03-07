Sika AG / SIKA ESTABLISHES NATIONAL SUBSIDIARY IN HONDURAS . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Sika is laying the foundation for further growth in Central America by establishing a national subsidiary in Honduras. With the new subsidiary customers will benefit from faster supply of Sika products and solutions as well as an expanding product range.The new national subsidiary will enable Sika to broaden its range of solutions for the private and commercial construction sectors in Honduras and expand its position in the fast-growing market. Both segments are growing rapidly and several major projects are at the planning or implementation stages.Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager Americas: "The new national subsidiary will enable us to optimize the way we procure and import products from the Sika network and continue to efficiently develop the market by providing competitive prices and greater customer proximity. Sika is already number one in Latin America and the new subsidiary in Honduras will consolidate this position."INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS STIMULATE GROWTHHonduras is the second-largest country in Central America, with a population of more than 9 million. Medium-term forecasts predict annual economic growth in excess of 4%. The country is investing heavily in its booming textiles sector, tourism, and infrastructure projects such as freeways, a new airport near its capital and new port facilities for container transshipment at Puerto Cortez on the north coast.CONTACT Dominik Slappnig Corporate Communications & Investor Relations +41 58 436 68 21 slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.comSIKA CORPORATE PROFILESika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 200 factories. Its more than 18,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 6.25 billion in 2017.The media release can be downloaded from the following link:Media ReleaseThis announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: Sika AG via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- Sika AGZugerstrasse 50 Baar SwitzerlandWKN: 858573;ISIN: CH0000587979;