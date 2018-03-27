Sika AG / SIKA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES CHF 300 MILLION BOND . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Sika AG today successfully placed a bond with a total amount of CHF 300 million through a double tranche. The payment date of the bonds is March 27, 2018. The bonds were placed under the lead management of UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG. They will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The net proceeds of the transaction will be used to support the growth strategy of Sika, to serve the company's long-term, general financing, and for acquisitions.CHF 160 million bond 2018-2020 with a floating interest rate based on 3-month CHF LIBOR, paid quarterly. There is a minimum interest rate of 0.00% and a maximum interest rate of 0.05%. The bond was issued at 100.602%, which reflects a yield at launch of -0.30%. CHF 140 million bond 2018-2026 with a fixed coupon of 0.60% per annum. The bond was issued at 100.351% which reflects a yield of 0.555%. CONTACTDominik SlappnigCorporate Communications &Investor Relations+41 58 436 68 21slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.comSIKA CORPORATE PROFILESika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 200 factories. Its more than 18,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 6.25 billion in 2017.The media release can be downloaded from the following link:Media ReleaseThis announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: Sika AG via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- Sika AGZugerstrasse 50 Baar SwitzerlandWKN: 858573;ISIN: CH0000587979;