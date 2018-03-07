Tecan Group AG / Tecan schedules Analyst and Media Conference on March 14 to discuss Full-Year 2017 Financial Results . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Männedorf, Switzerland, March 7, 2018 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) will hold an Analyst and Media Conference to discuss the full-year 2017 financial results on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 09:00 am CET in Zurich. The press release with the 2017 full-year financial results and a preprint of the Financial Report 2017 will be published on March 14, 2018 at 6:30 am CET.The conference will be audio-webcast with synchronized presentation slides. A link to the webcast will be made available in the "Investor Relations" section of Tecan's website www.tecan.com immediately prior to the event.Interested parties can also listen to the conference by phone.The dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:Participants from Europe: +41 58 310 50 00 or +44 207 107 0613 (UK)Participants from the U.S.: +1 631 570 5613Participants should if possible dial in 15 minutes before the start of the event.A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation on the website www.tecan.com for a period of 90 days. An iPad app for Financial Reports of the Tecan Group is also available from the App Store.About TecanTecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manu­facturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2016, Tecan generated sales of CHF 506 million (USD 511 million; EUR 464 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).For further information:Tecan GroupMartin BraendleVice President, Communications & Investor RelationsTel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89investor@tecan.comwww.tecan.comPress ReleaseThis announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: Tecan Group AG via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- Tecan Group AGSeestrasse 103 Maennedorf SwitzerlandISIN: CH0012100191;