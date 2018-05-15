Vifor Pharma Ltd. / 90TH VIFOR PHARMA GROUP ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.All proposals of the Board of Directors approved by shareholders Election of Jacques Theurillat to the Board of Directors Re-election of standing members of the Board of Directors Dividend of CHF 2.00 approved AT THE 90TH ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING OF THE VIFOR PHARMA GROUP, SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED ALL PROPOSALS PUT FORTH BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, ELECTED JACQUES THEURILLAT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND RE-ELECTED ALL STANDING MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS. 302 SHAREHOLDERS REPRESENTING 54.5% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL ATTENDED THE MEETING.Shareholder approvalsShareholders approved the 2017 Vifor Pharma Annual Report, the Vifor Pharma Ltd. 2017 Annual Financial Statements and the Vifor Pharma Group 2017 Consolidated Financial Statements. The maximum possible 2019 remuneration for the Board of Directors and Executive Committee was clearly approved as well as the 2017 Remuneration Report consultative vote. Shareholders also discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the Corporate Executive Committee for the financial year 2017 and supported an extension of the Authorized Capital until 15 May 2020 by approving the respective amendment to the Articles of Association. A dividend of CHF 2.00, as proposed by the Board of Directors, was approved and will be paid to shareholders on 22 May 2018.Board of Directors confirmed, Jacques Theurillat newly electedThe following members were re-elected to the Board of Directors for a term of one year: Etienne Jornod as Executive Chairman, Daniela Bosshardt-Hengartner, Prof. Dr. Michel Burnier, Dr. Romeo Cerutti, Dr. Sylvie Grégoire, Fritz Hirsbrunner and Dr. Gianni Zampieri. Jacques Theurillat has been elected as new member of the Board of Directors. Marc de Garidel, who served on the Board of Directors since 2010, did not stand for re-election.Remuneration Committee confirmedThe following members of the Board of Directors were re-elected to the Remuneration Committee for a term of one year: Daniela Bosshardt-Hengartner (Chairwoman), Prof. Dr. Michel Burnier and Fritz Hirsbrunner.FURTHER INFORMATIONMedia Relations Investor Relations Heide Hauer Julien Vignot Head of Corporate Communications Head of Investor Relations Tel.: +41 58 851 80 16 Tel.: +41 58 851 66 90 E-mail: media@viforpharma.com E-mail: investors@viforpharma.com Vifor Pharma Group, formerly Galenica Group, is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for specialty pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care; Relypsa; and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348). For more information, please visit www.viforpharma.com.PRESS RELEASEThis announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: Vifor Pharma Ltd. via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- Vifor Pharma Ltd.Flughofstrasse 61 Glattbrugg Switzerland