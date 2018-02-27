WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeKey Announces Integration of MasterCard's Wearable End-to-End Payment System at the Mobile World Congress 2018 (#mwc2018) . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.WISeKey Announces Integration of MasterCard's Wearable End-to-End Payment System at the Mobile World Congress 2018 (#mwc2018)WISeKey offers a proven turnkey solution for wearable payments, allowing credit card payments to be securely embedded in portable accessories and devicesMobile World Congress 2018 - Barcelona, Spain - February 27, 2018: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW) ("WISeKey"), a Swiss based cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced the availability of its complete solution for manufacturers looking to securely implement credit card payments into wearable devices such as fitness bands, watches, or portable consumer devices.Two years ago, WISeKey and MasterCard partnered to enable contactless payments on select luxury brand watches and wearables. Using its WISeWatch as a technology demonstrator, WISeKey developed a platform to embed its Europay-MasterCard-Visa (EMV) certified MICROPASS? banking chip in small consumer objects, and allow simple remote provisioning of the chip over a smartphone to make it a valid payment device.As the result of this cooperation, WISeKey now offers a consistent end-to-end payment system from the Root-of-Trust to the security chip that turns any consumer gadget, accessory or wearable - from fitness bands to refrigerators - into a payment device. According to MasterCard's recent figures, 24 percent of Europeans expect to start using "tap and go" contactless payments with a smartwatch, bracelet, keyring or other forms of wearable payment.WISeKey's MICROPASS? 6323CL is a MasterCard and VISA certified NFC secure chip and firmware that has been used for many years by the major card makers and issuers. It offers the convenience and flexibility of contactless payment that is already proven with consumers worldwide. Through years of working to meet the needs of the banking industry, WISeKey has developed the right technologies and technical expertise to move secure chips from credit cards into virtual any object. Since 2010, WISeKey has supplied more than 1 billion secure chips for various payment and IoT security uses. More recently, WISeKey has added the MasterCard Digital Enablement Service (MDES) to allow the remote personalization of the payment chips through a regular smartphone. This last brick permits the full and easy deployment of wearable payment from anywhere with any device."Imagine turning your car into a payment device to easily pay your gas without being obliged to find your wallet," said Olivier Debelleix, Director of Brand Protection & Wearable Security Business Unit for WISeKey. "WISeKey's 360? payment solution allows this, plus much more. WISeKey's recognized security offerings - from Root-of-Trust to certified chips - offers other highly secured functions such as digital authentication, e-signature or the management of crypto currencies. Use of these proven secure chips opens the door to a trustable Internet of Things."About WISeKey:WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.To receive WISeKey's latest news, subscribe to our Newsletter or visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.Press and investor contacts:WISeKey International Holding Ltd Company Contact: Carlos MoreiraChairman & CEOTel: +41 22 594 3000info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US) Contact: Lena CatiThe Equity Group Inc.Tel: +1 212 836-9611lcati@equityny.com Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: WISeKey International Holding SA via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- WISeKey International Holding SAGeneral-Guisan-Strasse 6 Zug SwitzerlandISIN: CH0314029270;