The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.WISeKey Announces QuoVadis is Accredited asQualified Trust Service Provider in BelgiumWISeKey QuoVadis provides cross-border support for trusted eID and electronic transactions with accreditations in Netherlands, Belgium, and SwitzerlandGeneva, Switzerland and Mechelen, Belgium March 8, 2018: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW) ("WISeKey"), a Swiss based cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that its subsidiary QuoVadis Trustlink BVBA has been accredited in Belgium as a Qualified Trust Service Provider (TSP) under eIDAS, the updated EU regulations dealing with trusted eID and electronic transactions."WISeKey is excited that QuoVadis continues its ten years of growth as a European Qualified digital certificate and electronic signature provider, well positioned to serve multinational organizations. Additionally, QuoVadis is well suited to serve the broader PKI needs of those customers, ranging from TLS/SSL website certificates to electronic signature platforms to IoT," said Carlos Moreira, Chairman and CEO of WISeKey.Wim Mintiens, Country Manager for WISeKey QuoVadis in Belgium, added, "QuoVadis has a strong commitment to the Belgium market, from both the corporate and public sector perspective due to the continuously growing need for online services and types of electronic transactions. We believe that our local support and service, combined with our international expertise as a Qualified TSP, can make a real difference in the Belgium marketplace."About the Belgium eIDAS AccreditationeIDAS is the common name for EU Regulation (EU) No 910/2014 which established standards for electronic identification and trust services for electronic transactions across the European Union.The Belgium accreditation was granted by FPS Economy, allowing QuoVadis Trustlink BVBA to issue Qualified certificates for electronic signatures by individuals as well as electronic seals for corporate entities. A further accreditation for Qualified Web Authentication Certificate (TLS/SSL) is expected shortly.In addition, QuoVadis is a Netherlands Qualified TSP in the Netherlands, an issuer under the Dutch PKIoverheid programme, and accredited as a ZertES Qualified and SuisseID issuer in Switzerland.About WISeKey QuoVadisQuoVadis a leading global Certification Authority (CA) providing cloud-based TrustLink Managed PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) services, including TLS/SSL digital certificates for web security as well as eID for authentication, encryption and electronic signature.QuoVadis also provides electronic signature platforms including mass signature and trusted time-stamping solutions for e-invoicing, as well as cloud-based signing platforms for individuals. QuoVadis electronic signatures are used on more than 75 million electronic transactions annually.QuoVadis has operations in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Australia/New Zealand and Bermuda.About WISeKey:WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: WISeKey International Holding SA via Globenewswire