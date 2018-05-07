WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeKey Announces the Appointment of Don Tapscott, to its Advisory Committee to guide the company on its Blockchain and WISeCoin Initiates . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Geneva, Switzerland - May 7, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced the nomination of Don Tapscott to its Advisory Committee. Members of WISeKey's Advisory Committee originate from a wide variety of sectors that are of critical importance to WISeKey's growth strategy, including Cybersecurity, IoT, Blockchain, and information technology.Don Tapscott, CEO of The Tapscott Group, is one of the world's leading authorities on the impact of technology on business and society. He has authored 16 books, including Wikinomics: How Mass Collaboration Changes Everything, which has been translated into over 25 languages.Don's most recent and ambitious book was co-authored with his son, startup CEO and bitcoin governance expert, Alex Tapscott. Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Underlying Bitcoin is Changing Business, Money and the World was published in May 2016 and is, according to Harvard Business School's Clay Christensen, "the book, literally, on how to survive and thrive in this next wave of technology-driven disruption." The paperback version of the book, updated with a new preface and afterword, will be published on June 12, 2018.In 2017, Don and Alex co-founded the Blockchain Research Institute, to conduct THE definitive investigation into blockchain strategy, use-cases, implementation challenges and organizational transformations.Don is a member of the Order of Canada and is ranked the 2nd most influential management thinker, and the number one Digital Thinker in the world by Thinkers50. He is an Adjunct Professor at the Rotman School of Management and Chancellor of Trent University in Ontario. It is hard to imagine anyone who has been more prolific, profound, and influential in explaining today's technological revolutions and their impact on the world."I am pleased to welcome Don to our Advisory Board, and look forward to his valuable input and wide counsel. It is hard to imagine anyone who has been more prolific, profound and influential in explaining the digital revolution and its impact on the world than Don. I am confident that Don's unique background and extensive experience in building and anticipating the future of the Internet will play a vital role in our efforts to deploy our Digital Identification Blockchain strategy worldwide," said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Founder and CEO."I am looking forward in assisting WISeKey's management team and being part of the continued success of the Company by bringing my experience to the Advisory Committee," said Mr. Tapscott.About WISeKey:WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.comTo receive WISeKey's latest news, visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.Press and investor contacts:WISeKey International Holding Ltd Company Contact: Carlos Moreira Chairman & CEO Tel: +41 22 594 3000 info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US) Contact: Lena Cati The Equity Group Inc. Tel: +1 212 836-9611 lcati@equityny.com The Tapscott GroupDon TapscottMartin Prosperity Institute105 St George St.Toronto, On. 