WISeKey Introduces INeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM's new Watson IoT PlatformINeS' integration with IBM's new Watson Internet of Things (IoT) platform which implements a "message broker" that allows the exchange of information between devices and business applications, provides additional security, authentication and data encryption using Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) technologyZUG, Switzerland, Las Vegas - March 20, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced the introduction of WISeKey's Security Broker solution, called INeS. WISeKey's INeS, is a set of cloud components designed for large scale IoT applications and based on standard and proven technologies (PKI, cryptographic Root of Trust, Digital certificates).The Internet of Things will live up to its promise only if the connected devices, the data they generate, the business applications that control these devices and the services around them, can be fully trusted. In today's environment, where cyberattacks have become more common and increasingly sophisticated, there is an urgent need to fundamentally rethink the Security Stack for the IOT cloud.WISeKey's IoT security framework WISeKeyIoT is built on the use of digital certificates stored both in tamper resistant secure elements such as the WISeKey VaultIC407 and Business Applications, while INeS operates in the back-end to enable authentication of these IoT devices and Business Applications.This solution relies upon the proven ISTANA PKI platform, WISeKey's advanced solution specifically tailored to match the needs of IoT. Using state-of-the-art cryptographic algorithms, the ISTANA PKI platform is designed tomeet the highest standards to issue, manage and validate digital credentials for IoT, and is scalable to support environments with hundreds of millions of devices. Additionally, INeS features Entity Management (Identities, Group, Type, Role, Life Cycle, any custom attributes), Message Security Policy Management and Business Rules Management and it interfaces with both - the Cloud infrastructure and Business Applications.INeS is capable to remotely identify credentials and control activation, deactivation, revocation, renewal and securely provision (point to point secure update) for IOT edge devices and Business Applications.INeS' integration with IBM's new Watson Internet of Things (IoT) platform which implements a "message broker" that allows the exchange of information between devices and business applications, provides additional security, authentication and data encryption using Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) technology.This solution can be used in multiple industrial applications to: optimize productivity across industries through predictive maintenance on equipment and machinery, create truly smart homes with connected appliances, and provide critical communication between devices including self-driving cars and smart homes. The possibilities that IoT brings to the table are endless."With the introduction of INeS, WISeKey has expanded its offerings on IoT security and has become an essential component of any IoT platform. INeS is designed to help companies optimize and streamline their business and at the same time mitigate revenue loss due to confidentiality issues, liability claims, denial of service attacks and the like," said Carlos Moreno, WISeKey's Senior VP of Partnerships.About WISeKey:WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. About WISeKey:WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com. 