WISeKey and IBM To Showcase Their Integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 ConferenceZUG, GENEVA, Switzerland- March 19, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WISeKey) (SIX:WIHN), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT solutions company, announced an integration with IBM (NYSE:IBM) to secure the Internet of Things (IoT) using WISeKey's leading technology. The collaboration will provide enhanced security of sensitive data exchanged between devices across the IoT networks and the IBM Watson IoT Platform, by adding extended capabilities to secure IoT devices and the management thereof from a central location. By doing so, customers benefit from an increased trust in the data handled by their application, and a reduced risk of revenue loss due to cyber-attacks of all kinds thus leverage a greater value of their business.IBM's Watson IoT Platform is a cognitive system that learns from, and infuses intelligence into the physical world. Device manufacturers and businesses can use the power of Watson IoT Platform to build specialized, integrated solutions to solve their business challenges. Watson IoT Platform implements a "messaging broker" that allows the exchange of information between devices and business applications, using a secure Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) technology to bring authentication and data encryption. This implies a seamless integration with the WISeKey concept of Root of Trust (RoT) that delivers the digital identity that can be leveraged later in the Watson IoT platform.WISeKey is the only vendor in the industry providing an integrated solution that combines a back-end certificate and device management system with a hardware "RoT", a Secure Element (highly secure crypto chip) that protects the digital identity and certificates, to bring trust to the transmitted data through secure authentication of the device and related encryption of the data channel. Going one step further, the WISeKeyIoT components for IBM Watson IoT Platform are now made available to IBM's technology users. An easy mechanism to create and deploy these digital certificates, as well as a "Security Broker" that manages communications by verifying the security level of the messages and implementing security and business rules, like renewing certificates, managing attributes and other key capabilities that make a difference when deploying securely large numbers of connected devices.IBM and WISeKey invites to attend THINK2018 event in Las Vegas (March 19-22), where the Watson IoT platform combined with the WISeKey security technology is showcased at the IBM Booth. Special events include 6190A session: "Using Drones and Visual Recognition to Solve Real Business Problems" scheduled for March 19 from 4:30 pm to 5:10 pm at Mandalay Bay South, Level 2 | Surf F.For more information visit: https://www.wisekey.com/events/ibmthink2018."The fact of IBM choosing WISeKey to provide security technology to complement their Watson IoT offering validates our strategy and differential value proposition, based on a vertical platform approach that secures the IoT, from the Root of Trust to the chip," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey.About WISeKey:WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. 