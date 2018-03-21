Zichain / Further UHNWI Investment To Support FinTech Entrepreneur Zichain's Growth and Innovation . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.ZURICH, Switzerland, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zichain, a Switzerland-based digital asset management company, is pleased to announce that it has secured an USD 1.2m investment from a syndicate of UHNW Hong-Kong based investors, supporting further development of its unique cryptocurrency products.The deal was confirmed while the Company was participating at the Goldman Sachs 2018 Disruptive Technology Symposium, held in London on 20-21 March.As a pioneer of the cryptocurrency index industry, Zichain has enjoyed exponential growth with the Company now taking a leading role in the creation of digital asset management industry.Zichain is focused on the development of three key products:Blockchain Asset Management Platform (BAMP), a unique and convenient platform for asset managers who wish to launch their own white label funds; The Index.Fund, a range of cryptocurrency index funds based on family of crypto indices; and CryptoEYE.pro, a new infrastructure for the collection and analysis of industry news and market data. This would serve as a base for the creation of a cutting-edge analytical asset management platform. Zichain is planning to invest USD 25m over the next three years into the development and implementation of its three distinct product lines.Khachatur Gukasyan, Zichain's Co-Founder and CEO, commented: "We are excited to welcome new investors who believe in our offering as passionately as we do. Building on our extensive experience in the world of traditional finance and our exceptional technical expertise, we saw the need for convenient platform for private and institutional investors who wish to invest in the cryptocurrency market. We are actively developing all three product lines at the same time and the additional financing will allow us to accelerate the pace of product innovation and continue on our mission of shaping the dynamic world of cryptocurrency."For further information please contact:Julia Kalcheva, Head of Corporate Communications: julia.kalcheva@zichain.ioSophia Lee, Investor Relations Manager: sophia.lee@zichain.ioNotes to EditorsAbout ZichainZichain is a Switzerland-based digital asset management company and a pioneer of the cryptocurrency index industry, having launched the world's first cryptocurrency indexation and analysis service in December 2017. Building on its extensive experience in the world of traditional finance, the company is taking a leading role in the creation of institutional asset management industry in the world of cryptocurrencies. Zichain is currently focused on the development of three key products: a unique and convenient platform for asset managers who wish to launch their own white label funds; range of cryptocurrency index funds based on family of crypto indices; and a new infrastructure for the collection and analysis of industry news and market data, serving as a base for the creation of an analytical asset management platform. (www.zichain.io)This information is provided by RNSThe company news service from the London Stock ExchangeThis announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: Zichain via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- Zichain29 Bellerive Zurich Switzerland