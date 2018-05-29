Zichain / Zichain: Advisory Board Appointment . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.ZURICH, Switzerland, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --29 May 2018ZICHAINAdvisory Board AppointmentMr Alexander Borodich Joins Zichain's Advisory BoardZichain, a crypto finance company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Alexander Borodich to its Advisory Board.Mr Alexander Borodich is a pioneer in the fields of innovation and blockchain, a venture investor with over 70 projects worldwide, and a digital media strategist. He is the founder of Universa Blockchain and VentureClub, Russia's leading crowd investment platform and investor club. Alexander is a former Marketing Director at Mail.ru Group. His key interests are internet of things, cloud computing, and smart cities. Mr Borodich holds PhD from the Moscow State University School of Economics and Mathematics, Master's Degree in Marketing from Russia's National Research University Higher School of Economics, and MBA from Stockholm School of Economics. He is an active mentor and a lecturer at the Higher School of Economics.Zichain combines the management team's extensive experience in the world of traditional finance with the cutting-edge technology. The company is developing four simple and safe products that will allow everyone to successfully invest into cryptocurrencies, track the performance of their investments, and receive the latest crypto market data.Zichain's Advisory Board has been created to provide strategic guidance and valuable technical advice to the company's management team. It will also support Zichain in accessing new growth opportunities. Mr Alexander Borodich will be working together with Mr Jun Hao and Mr Bogdan Fiedur, who joined the Advisory Board earlier this month.Zichain's CEO, Mr Khachatur Gukasyan, said: "I am honoured to welcome Alexander onto our Board. Being a legendary figure in the world of blockchain technology, he brings in his invaluable knowledge and unique experience. I am very pleased that he is sharing Zichain's aspirations of becoming a leader in crypto finance."Alexander Borodich commented: "I'm delighted to be joining Zichain at such an exciting time of the company's development. I believe in their ambition and I look forward to working with such a dynamic team and supporting their vision of pioneering the world of blockchain finance."For further information please contact:media@zichain.ioAbout ZichainZichain is a Switzerland-based blockchain finance company and a pioneer of the cryptocurrency index industry, having launched the world's first cryptocurrency indexation and analysis service in December 2017. Combining its extensive experience in the world of traditional finance with the cutting-edge technology, the company is developing a range of simple, safe and trusted products that allow everyone to successfully invest into cryptocurrencies, track the performance of their investments, and receive the latest crypto market data. Zichain is currently focused on the development of four key products: a unique and convenient platform for asset managers who wish to launch their own white label funds; a range of cryptocurrency index funds based on a family of crypto indices; a new infrastructure for the collection and analysis of industry news and market data; and a crypto-fiat exchange platform. Zichain is a one-stop-shop for blockchain finance, with the mission of making it safe, orderly and accessible to everyone. To find out more please visit www.zichain.ioThis information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.Contacts: RNS Customer Services 0044-207797-4400 rns@londonstockexchange.com http://www.rns.comThis announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: Zichain via Globenewswire --- End of Message --- Zichain29 Bellerive Zurich Switzerland